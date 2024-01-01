Amit Shah to Chair High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a crucial high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Tuesday. The meeting is slated to delve into the law and order situation, focusing on critical issues such as the security grid and the zero-terror plan, according to sources.

According to ANI reports, scheduled for the afternoon, the meeting aims to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of the security grid's performance and various aspects related to security and development initiatives in the Union Territory. Key areas of discussion include the area domination plan, the zero-terror plan, the law and order situation, cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and other security-related matters.

Expected attendees include Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Director General of Police RR Swain. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director Generals of Police of the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Border Security Force, along with relevant officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir, will also participate.

A similar high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir took place on January 13 last year, wherein Minister Amit Shah emphasized the decisive battle against terrorism under the policy of zero tolerance. He outlined plans to reinforce the 360-degree security mechanism to eradicate the support and information system of terrorists.

Continuing this commitment, the Home Minister convened another review meeting on April 13 last year, focusing on the security situation in the Union Territory, where he assessed the security grid's functioning and various security-related aspects.