Anantnag operation: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells to nab terrorists

Officials have deployed drones to precisely identify the whereabouts of the terrorists who have entrenched themselves within the forested region on the hilly terrain of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. This action comes as the operation to eliminate the militants continues into its third day on Friday.

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday. The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance, the officials said. The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.