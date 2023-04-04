Ancient Vinayaka idol found broken in Guntur, BJP demands strict action

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 : An ancient Vinayaka idol at a temple in Firangipuram of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district was found broken on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted, "Vinayak ji's idol destroyed in ancient Ganapati temple in Firangipuram, Guntur. In past also several incidents of this sort happened but no actions were taken by YSR Congress Party government and it is now repeated again."

Reddy demanded strict action against the culprits.

"Priliminary investigation suggests that a few miscreants in the area were behind the incident. There's no communal angle in this matter. We will catch the culprits soon," Guntur SP Arif Hafeez said.

A few locals alerted authorities concerned to the incident on Monday morning.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, the police informed.

Further details are awaited.

