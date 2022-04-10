Andhra cabinet reshuffle: Governor accepts resignations of state ministers

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday accepted the resignations of 24 cabinet ministers, a day before the Andhra Pradesh Assembly's new cabinet members will be sworn in.

In an official press communique from the Governor's office, it read, "On the advice of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Governor has been pleased to accept the resignations tendered by 24 cabinet ministers with immediate effect."

The new Andhra Pradesh cabinet will be sworn in on Monday, a few days after all 24 ministers submitted their resignation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ministers resigned on Thursday ahead of the proposed reorganisation of the Council of Ministers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had "happily" welcomed the resignation of his cabinet as the YSRCP chief, he claimed that as part of the preparation for upcoming state elections in 2024, it is a welcome move. The new AP Council of Ministers will be reconstituted on April 11 with new faces. The ministers will take the oath at 11.31 am, sources told ANI.

This cabinet reshuffle holds importance ahead of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

