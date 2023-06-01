Andhra: Chief of the Naval Staff felicitates student for designing game to educate people on COVID pandemic

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 : Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar felicitated Master Veer Kashyap, a student of Naval Children School Visakhapatnam for receiving the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purskar (PMRBP) - 2021 at Visakhapatnam.

While studying class 7, Veer designed and developed the "Corona Yuga" board game in March 2020 to raise awareness about the pandemic. Veer's innovative game garnered recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who awarded him the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purskar 2021 in the field of innovation.

The 'Corona Yuga' board game not only educates players about vital pandemic precautions like mask-wearing, social distancing, and quarantine but also provides entertainment while staying safe at home.

