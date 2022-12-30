Andhra CM calls on CJI Chandrachud

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the hotel.

The Chief Minister presented the idol of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the CJI.

"Vijayawada: Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice DY Chandrachud, who was on a state visit," CMO Andhra Pradesh tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, CJI Justice DY Chandrachud along with his family offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

He was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on his arrival at the entrance of the temple.

Later, he was accorded with the traditional manner by temple priests.

After the completion of the darshan, the CJI was presented with tirtha and prasadas.

( With inputs from ANI )

