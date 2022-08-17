Andhra couple killed as bus turns turtle in K'taka

Kolar (Karnataka), Aug 17 Two passengers were killed on the spot and 10 injured as a private bus turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Kolar district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place near Virupakshi Gate on the National Highway-75 near Mulbagal city. The deceased have been identified as Sharif and Vaimunneesa, a couple from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

The condition of another person was said to be critical. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. The private bus was travelling from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru.

Police said that the bus is owned by the Vemuri-Kaveri travels company located in Nellore. The preliminary investigations have suggested negligent driving as the reason for the accident.

The driver and conductor ran away from the spot after the accident. 30 passengers were in the bus at the time of accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor