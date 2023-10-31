Andhra HC grants Chandrababu Naidu bail on health grounds

Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted 4 weeks interim bail to former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on medical/health grounds. Advocates representing Naidu told court he has to undergo cataract surgery. He is expected to be released this evening, but there are restrictions on media interaction and participating in campaign events.

The court posted the regular bail petition to November 10.Mr Naidu was arrested last month over an alleged Rs 371 crore scam involving the state's skill development corporation. He has been in judicial custody in the Rajahmundry Central Jail since then.The ex-Chief Minister's arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department triggered political turmoil in the state and led to violent clashes between TDP supporters and the police. Party leaders condemned Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government for the "witch hunt".Mr Naidu has also been named - as Accused No 3 - in a second case - over allegedly illegal licensing of liquor companies by the previous government.