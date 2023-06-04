Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister participates in Santi Yagnam at Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday participated in the Santi Yagnam conducted at a goshala at the Camp Office in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister attended the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at Vijayawada recently and took the Yagna Sankalpam on the first day.

He also participated in the Poornahuti programme on the last day.

On successful completion of the Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam, Santi Yagnam was conducted as a follow- up for the welfare of the people on the advice of Vedic pundits.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana also participated in the Santi Yagnam and thanked the Chief Minister for attending it.

