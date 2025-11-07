Andhra Pradesh clears investment proposals of Rs 1 lakh crore

Amaravati, Nov 7 Andhra Pradesh State Investments Promotion Board on Friday approved investment proposals to the tune of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The 12th meeting of the State Investments Promotion Board (SIPB), headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, approved investments to the tune of Rs 1,01,899 crore for 26 industries. This is expected to create employment opportunities for 85,870 people.

With this, the state so far attracted total investments of Rs 8,08,899 crore, providing employment opportunities to 7,05,870 lakh people, according to an official release.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to see that all the industries grounded as per schedule. He said 15 industrial zones should be formed for cluster-wise industrial development. At the same time, officials should focus on utilising central government incentives to promote industries.

CM Naidu stressed the need for a land bank to promote industries, and if anyone comes forward to offer their land to companies, officials should encourage them to pave the way for industrialisation.

The Chief Minister said that Visakhapatnam should be developed as a megacity merging areas up to Vizianagaram and Anakapalli. Likewise, Amaravati and Tirupati should also be developed to promote tourism and IT.

As some more IT companies are keen on coming to Visakhapatnam after the announcement of Google to set up an AI data centre, the city should be equipped with the necessary infrastructure, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that three IAS officers will be appointed for the three economic corridors in the state.

He asked the officials to make the proposed CII partnership summit at Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 a success. Naidu said foundations should be laid for some companies before the partnership summit.

The officials said the CII partnership summit is likely to attract huge investments.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, TG Bharat, P Narayana, Gottipati Ravikumar, Anagani Satyaprasad, BC Janardhana Reddy, Vasamsetti Subhas, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and other officials were present.

