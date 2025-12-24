Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM congratulate ISRO for LVM3-M6 launch

Amaravati, Dec 24 Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday and placing in orbit the BlueBird-6 Satellite.

Governor Abdul Nazeer has said the LVM3 mission carrying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, a next-generation communication satellite, marks a new milestone for the country as it is the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil.

The Governor said the mission added another feather in the cap of ISRO and wished them many more such successful missions in the future.

Chief Minister Naidu also took to 'X' to congratulate Team ISRO on the successful launch of LVM3-M6 from Sriharikota, carrying the US communication satellite

BlueBird Block-2 and placing it precisely into its intended orbit.

"Launching the heaviest satellite ever from Indian soil is a proud milestone that further strengthens our nation’s commercial space capabilities and its standing as a trusted global launch partner. Best wishes to all the scientists, engineers, and everyone who contributed to the success of this remarkable mission," he posted.

State Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh also conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the hardworking scientists and staff at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the 'LVM3-M' rocket, nicknamed the 'Bahubali' rocket, from Sriharikota.

"This is a significant step in showcasing India's commercial launch capabilities to the world. I wish ISRO many more successes in the coming days," he said.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation and its dedicated team on the successful LVM3M6 / BlueBird Block-2 mission.

"Placing the satellite into its intended orbit is a proud moment for India and a testament to our scientific excellence. A salute to the scientists and engineers whose hard work continues to inspire the nation," Jagan said.

