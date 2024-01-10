Andhra Pradesh HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to N Chandrababu Naidu in Three Cases

The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday in three cases. Currently serving as the Leader of the Opposition, Naidu secured anticipatory bail in the Inner Ring Road (IRR) case, the excise policy case, and the sand mining case. The High Court instructed him to cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

According to reports, the Court ordered Naidu not to discuss matters related to the case in public meetings or on media platforms. In a prior development, the high court had granted bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case in November of last year.

Naidu faced arrest by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the skill development case. He remained in Rajahmundry Central Jail from September 10 to October 31. The case centers around the alleged misappropriation of funds from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), resulting in a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.