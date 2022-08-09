Andhra Pradesh: Police Constable stabbed to death in Nandyala, probe underway

A police constable was brutally murdered in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh, said officials on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as constable Surendranath.

Surendranath was posted in the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) office.

"Some Unidentified persons stabbed Surendranath to death, so he was taken to hospital. The reasons for Surendra's murder are to be ascertained. A case has been registered in the matter," said Circle Inspector (CI), Nandyal town PS, Shekar.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

