Andhra Pradesh: Police Seize Rs 8 Crore Cash From Lorry at Garikapadu Check Post in NTR (Watch Video)

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, police seized Rs 8 crores of cash at the Garikapadu check post in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district on Wednesday, May 9. The money was discovered in a pipe-loaded lorry in a separate cabin, and two individuals have been detained.

According to the news agency ANI, the money was being transported from Hyderabad to Guntur. "We will hand over this amount to the district scrutiny teams, and the Election Commission officials and flying squad team will take further action," said Circle Inspector Chandra Shekhar.

Also Read | Cash van carrying Rs 4.70 crore seized in Mumbai, IT probing matter.

Rs 8 Crore Cash Seized

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: NTR district police seized Rs 8 crores cash at the Garikapadu check post in NTR district. The money was discovered in a pipe-loaded lorry in a separate cabin and two individuals have been detained. The money was being transported from Hyderabad to Guntur.… pic.twitter.com/Sqmpq9EIdc — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

The police and election officials brought counting machines to count seized money. Investigation is underway, and police are collecting more information about the lorry driver.

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will take place simultaneously on May 13 . It is learned that the money is taken to distribute to voters.