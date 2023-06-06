Andhra Pradesh Police seizes 240 kg of cannabis routed to Sri Lanka

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 : Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday seized 240 kg of cannabis and arrested eight people at Sullurupeta in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh that was planned to be dispatched to Sri Lanka.

"All the accused are identified as persons belonging to the state of Tamil Nadu. The cannabis was seized during vehicle checks at Sullurpet while it was being illegally transported from Anakapalli to Sri Lanka," said Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) Parameshwar Reddy.

A truck, car, and five cell phones were also seized from the accused. The cannabis was found placed beneath the vegetables in the truck, said the police. 120 packets of ganja were there in the vehicle.

The Police said the kingpin of this illegal trade is one Khader Basha in Sri Lanka and the main actors in India are Ananda Velu, Balakishan and Tirumala.

Cases have been registered against these people in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the police added.

Parameshwar Reddy said that the step has been taken to arrest Khader Basha with the help of Interpol.

