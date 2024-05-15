Andhra Pradesh: Six Killed After Bus Catches Fire in Palnadu District (Watch)

Six persons lost their lives tragically when a private bus they were traveling in caught fire after colliding with a tipper lorry near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district. The incident took place during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, as confirmed by the police.

Around 40 passengers were returning to #Hyderabad from #Bapatla.



Around 40 passengers were returning to Hyderabad from Bapatla.

"We got the information through some people about the incident. We have alerted ambulances and fire tenders. When we reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames. We understand that six people died," a police official told TV channels, adding drivers of both the vehicles died.

The official also mentioned that the injured individuals were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

