Andhra Pradesh: Three people killed in road accident in Chittoor

Three people were killed after a tanker lorry collided with a car in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday morning, the police said.

The fatal road accident occured at Dharmapuram Cross under Nagari Municipality where an oil tanker lorry collided with a car in the morning .

The three people in the car lost their lives on the spot. The deceased had reached Chennai from Singapore and were going to Tirumala for darshan.

The police with the help of locals took out the bodies from the car.

The driver of the tanker lorry driver has been taken into custody and is being interrogated by the Nagari CI.

( With inputs from ANI )

