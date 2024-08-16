Andhra to constitute special task force on industrial development

Amaravati, Aug 16 The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to provide suggestions to the government on industrial development and building ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’.

The decision was taken on Friday by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who will be heading the task force.

TATA Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan will be the Co-Chairman. This was decided during a meeting Chandrasekharan had with the Chief Minister at the state Secretariat.

The Tata Group Chairman had a detailed discussion mainly focussing on investments in the state.

Both Chandrababu Naidu and Chandrasekharan discussed industrial development and building Swarna Andhra Pradesh with Vision-2047.

The state government decided to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to provide suggestions to the government on how to proceed and also formulate necessary plans to implement these suggestions.

The task force will be constituted with the Chief Minister as the Chairman, the TATA Group Chairman Chandrasekharan as the Co-Chairman along with famous industrialists and experts in the relevant sectors.

Since the state government is planning to take Andhra Pradesh to the number one position in the country by 2027 with Vision-2047, the Task Force will mainly focus on the steps to be taken to achieve this goal.

The state government also decided to establish the Centre for Global Leadership in Amaravati with the active partnership of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in which the TATA company will become a partner.

A TATA Consultancy Service (TCS) Development Centre will also be set up in the port city of Visakhapatnam and the Chief Minister also discussed with the TATA Group Chairman over possibilities of the expansion of Air India and Vistara Airlines in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu also held discussions with him on establishing solar, telecommunication, and food processing units in the state.

