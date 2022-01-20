Andhra woman beheads husband, surrenders before police

An Andhra Pradesh woman allegedly beheaded her husband with a sharp knife and later surrendered before the police on Thursday.

As per police information, the woman from Renigunta in Chittoor district of the state walked to the police station carrying her husband's head in her hand before surrendering.

The accused was identified as Vasundhara, wife of 53-year-old Bhashyam Ravi Chandran.

"The accused after cutting the head of her husband came to the police station and reported the same with the police. After verifying the facts, the police found the body at the family's house. Police registered a murder case and an investigation is in progress," the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Renigunta told ANI.

The police informed that the woman would be produced in court for further legal procedures. The police officer explained that she committed the crime in the wake of a family dispute.

According to Anju Yadav, the Circle Inspector of Renigunta police station, " The investigation into the case is on." The CI further explained that due to family disputes, the accused killed her husband.

( With inputs from ANI )

