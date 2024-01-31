Angry Flyers Stage Protest Inside Delhi Airport After IndiGo Cancels Flight; Watch Video

A video circulating on the internet captures the scene at Delhi Airport where passengers of the Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight expressed their frustration by staging a protest and raising slogans on Wednesday afternoon. The demonstration was prompted by the cancellation of the flight, which was scheduled to depart from Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport.

Multiple flights heading to or departing from the national capital experienced delays or cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. According to reports, a total of 51 flights faced delays, and an additional 11 were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

#WATCH | Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight raise slogans and protest against the airline after it cancels the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/L8Nj1cW4Vq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

In response to the situation, Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory, saying, "While planes are still landing and taking off at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant might face issues. Passengers are requested to check with their airline for the latest flight information. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

A few weeks ago, a video circulating online gained attention, revealing a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa striking the pilot during an announcement about delays. The video, widely shared on social media, triggered responses from numerous users, some of whom advocated for consequences against the unruly passenger. Meanwhile, others pointed out that passengers' frustrations stem from recurring issues with IndiGo, including complaints about flight cancellations, prolonged delays, and a perceived failure to meet expected standards.

IndiGo Faces ₹1.5 Cr Fine Over Viral Video Controversy

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently imposed fines totaling ₹1.50 crore on IndiGo in connection with a viral video. The video depicted passengers from IndiGo flight 6E2195, traveling from Goa to Delhi, eating on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport after the flight was diverted due to operational issues related to low visibility conditions in Delhi on January 14.

passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12 hours delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to indigo plane pic.twitter.com/jGL3N82LNS — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) January 15, 2024

The BCAS imposed a penalty of ₹1.20 crore, and the DGCA fined IndiGo ₹50 lakh for violating aviation security procedures during the diversion. The DGCA and BCAS also fined Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport) a total of ₹90 lakh. The BCAS imposed a penalty of ₹60 lakh, and the DGCA fined the airport ₹30 lakh.

The fines were issued in response to the viral video, prompting a show cause notice from the BCAS to IndiGo for violating Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, AvSec Order 02/2019, and an order dated September 21, 2021. The notice pertains to the airline's failure to adhere to aviation security procedures during the diversion of Flight no. 6E 2195 to Mumbai.

Similarly, Mumbai Airport received a show cause notice for violating Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, related to the failure to report an incident concerning Flight no. 6E 2195 that landed at the airport. The incident resulted in passengers disembarking and eating on the tarmac, garnering widespread attention on social media after the video went viral.