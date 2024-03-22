Anna Hazare on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Raise His Voice Against Liquor, Is Now Making Liquor Policies’

Social activist Anna Hazare expressed his disappointment regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, stating, I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds.

#WATCH | Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: On ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Social activist Anna Hazare says, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds..." pic.twitter.com/aqeJEeecfM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the Excise Policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea against the Enforcement Directorate's arrest from the Supreme Court on Friday, March 22. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Arvind Kejriwal, told the apex court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition because it clashes with the remand.

Kejriwal's move comes hours after BRS leader K Kavitha arrested last week in the same case as he was - saw her petition denied by a special bench of the Supreme Court. She was told to approach the trial court for relief, including bail.