Anti-bomb squad removes gelatin sticks found floating on river in Maharashtra's Raigad

Anti-bomb squad removed gelatin sticks found floating on the Bhogavati river of Penn in Maharashtra's Raigad on Thursday, according to the officials.

Soon after the receipt of the information, a team of Penn Police reached the spot and immediately called the anti-bomb squad to drag the sticks out of the river.

The road was blocked as part of a precaution.

The team of police investigated the sticks in the river till late evening. However, it could not be ascertained so far how and where did the sticks come from.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge, the recovered item was a sort of dummy bomb and the police are probing the responsible person behind the incident.

"We received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. A police team reached the spot and scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," Gharge said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor