Anti-hijack drill conducted at Jammu Airport

Jammu, March 25 An anti-hijack drill was jointly conducted by different agencies at Jammu airport to validate the processes by inter agencies during such crisis, a defence spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

"A Full Fledged Anti Hijack Drill was conducted by NSG at Jammu airport on March 24 with activation of Anti Hijack committee at Air Force Station Jammu," the statement said.

"This exercise involved all key stakeholders from Indian Air Force, AAI, state government, JKP, CISF, IOC and other key players."

The drill involved entire spectrum of events including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of NSG.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor