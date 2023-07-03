Anurag Thakur arrives at Pragati Maidan to attend meeting of Council of Ministers

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur reached Delhi's Pragati Maidan for a meeting of the Council of Ministers to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to official sources, PM Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers today which will be held at the newly-built convention centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

The government is preparing legislative agenda for the monsoon session of Parliament which is likely to begin in the third week of July.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023 which will be introduced in Parliament.

There has been speculation about organisational changes in the BJP following a series of top-level meetings. There is also speculation that organisational changes may be accompanied by a reshuffle of the union cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Wednesday.

Sources said Amit Shah, Nadda and Santosh had held several meetings on organisational and political issues. There is a possibility of some administrative changes in some states, sources said.

The BJP has stepped up its preparations for assembly polls in five states and next year's Lok Sabha polls. Nadda is slated to meet senior leaders from across the country for three days beginning July 6.

Sources said that the party has divided various states and union territories into three zones so that discussions can be held collectively while leaders can also give their specific suggestions. The region-wise meetings will be held in Delhi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram would be held later this year. BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor