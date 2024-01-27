Anurag Thakur Takes Swipe at Alliance Dynamics Amid Bihar Political Stir

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, speaking at the prize distribution of the 19th Asian and 4th Para and National Games on Saturday, appeared to criticize alliance dynamics within the political landscape, stating that "Some alliances can't do justice to own members."

Thakur's comments come amidst speculation of fractures in the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with indications suggesting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential return to the BJP-led NDA. The wait of 500 years is over. The construction of a grand Ram temple is complete," Thakur, also holding the portfolio of Youth Affairs and Sports, remarked.

In recent developments, BJP leaders engaged in discussions with allies, signaling openness to reuniting with Nitish Kumar amidst perceived strains with INDIA bloc partners. Meanwhile, the BJP took aim at the Congress, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal aimed to thwart Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, interpreting it as an attempt to humiliate the grand old party.

Reports also suggested hurdles for Congress in securing permissions for public meetings as part of the yatra in the state.