AP SSC supplementary 10th result declared, check details

The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the results of class 10th supplementary exams. Students can check

The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the results of class 10th supplementary exams. Students can check their results on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC result was announced on June 6, a total of 67.26 per cent passed the exams. 

Know how to download the result

  • Go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP SSC supplementary result 2022 link
  • Enter your login details as asked. 
  • The result will appear on your screen. 
  • Download the result and take the printout for future use. 

The minimum passing marks in the 10th supplementary exam is 35 per cent. The result will also be available at manabadi.co.in

