Appointment letters should be issued at least four days after results of recruitment exam: Maha CM

Mumbai, Nov 17 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, directed the administration that appointment letters should be given to the relevant successful candidates within at least four days after the results of the examinations for various posts in government services are declared, following the prescribed procedure.

He also instructed that 75 per cent of the promotions should be given according to the available promotion slots by the end of January every year, saying that large-scale administrative reforms are being carried out for citizen-centric, accountable and good governance.

He appealed that every department should actively participate in these reforms and make its mark.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting on administrative reforms for good governance (Good Governance Re-Engineering).

CM Fadnavis said that promotion is a matter of concern for every officer and employee.

After getting a promotion while in government service, the ability to handle the responsibility given is developed successfully, he added.

"Therefore, after reviewing every year, the departments should take action to give 75 per cent promotions by the end of January. The departments should be 'ranked' on this matter," he said.

He added that departments that are lagging behind in administrative reforms should complete the process at a fast pace and highlight the work of the department.

Each department should submit its demand letter according to the number of vacant posts and also conduct regular training of the working officers and employees and enhance their capacity, the Chief Minister said.

"Every department of the government should update the appointment rules. The point list should be checked and made sure that it is accurate. The time limit should be followed while implementing all these processes. While updating the appointment rules, the department should do it according to the responsibilities required for the relevant post at the present time. So that these rules do not have to be changed urgently in the future," he added.

According to the Chief Minister, the 'Aaple Sarkar 2.0' portal should be implemented to make all services available to citizens easily and without delay.

He also suggested empowering the Aaple Sarkar Kendras and Setu Kendras in the state.

CM Fadnavis noted that the training institutes of all the departments should be brought under one roof.

An effective programme of regular training should be implemented through these training institutes, he said.

The departments should conduct training as per the current requirement, he added.

He also appealed to the departments to register their participation in the reforms of administration.

