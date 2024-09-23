Archbishop Oswald Gracias participates in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' event

Mumbai, Sep 23 The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) on Monday organised a 'Prayer for Peace and Harmony' event, as part of the 'Sewa Pakhwada', to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

The event organised at Colaba's Holy Name High School saw Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias leading the 'Sewa Pakhwada' celebrations, besides participation of many noted members of the Christian community.

During the prayers, the Christian community along with Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu prayed for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the continuation of his leadership to make India a developed nation by 2047.

After the prayers, the Christian community members came together to plant trees and distribute saplings at the Holy Name High School, under Prime Minister Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" tree plantation drive for paying respect to mothers and mother earth by planting saplings.

Lauding the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, Archbishop Oswald Gracias said, "I am happy that today we had this tree plantation, where saplings were planted. This is a movement we hope will begin here and spread to all people, the whole country, and the world as well. I am also pleased that the Union government has taken the initiative. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for encouraging this movement."

Members of the Christian community said that India is known for unity in diversity and peaceful co-existence of all religions.

They said under PM Modi's leadership, no discrimination on the basis of caste, community, gender, or religion exists in India as all communities are co-existing peacefully in the country.

The Christian community members also said that in the past decade under PM Modi, India has demonstrated that it is possible for harmony to exist amid diversity.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias welcomed PM Modi's invitation to Pope for visiting India and said, "The Prime Minister has invited the Pope to India, I hope it (invitation) is realised. This again will be a further motivation for peace and progress."

