Arms & narcotics recovered in J&K's Kupwara, one detained

Srinagar, Jan 9 Security forces on Wednesday recovered arms and narcotics in J&K’s Kupwara district, officials said.

"On specific information, arms and narcotics were recovered by the security forces from Keran Payeen village near the Cobra Post along the Kishanganga river in Kupwarat.

"One person identified as Mohammad Amin Lone of Mandiyan village has been detained for questioning," an official said, adding that the recoveries included an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines and packets of a narcotic-like substance.

