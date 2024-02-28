Army Called in Amid Rising Tension in Manipur; Assam Rifles Deployed After Abduction of Senior Police Officer

Amid escalating tension in Manipur, the Army was summoned, and four columns of the Assam Rifles were dispatched to Imphal East following the alleged abduction of a senior police officer from his residence by members of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organization, according to officials.

The abducted officer, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, serving in the operations wing of the Manipur Police, was successfully rescued through prompt action by the police and security forces, officials reported. Currently, the officer is undergoing treatment in a hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Giving details of the incident that took place around 7 pm on Tuesday, the officials said that a group of cadres owing allegiance to the Arambai Tenggol attacked the house of Kumar at Wangkhei in Imphal East. The reason for this indiscriminate firing was that the officer concerned had arrested six members of the group for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, the officials said.

ollowing the arrests, a group of Meira Paibis (Meitei women's group) staged protests and blocked roads, demanding the release of those detained. In an attack on Tuesday evening, armed cadres allegedly affiliated with the Arambai Tenggol organization, vandalized a house and damaged at least four vehicles with gunfire, as reported.

Describing the chaotic sequence of events, M Kulla, the father of the police officer, stated, We attempted to negotiate with the armed individuals upon their entry, but suddenly they began firing at the vehicles and properties. Consequently, we had to swiftly retreat indoors and secure ourselves. Officials indicated that the father contacted his son and apprised him of the situation.

The officer rushed with his team only to be abducted as they were outnumbered by the cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol. The Manipur Police acted promptly, mobilising forces to launch a successful rescue operation, ensuring Kumar’s safe return within hours. The state government had to take help of the Army as the situation worded after the rescue efforts.

Officials said that four columns of the Assam Rifles were requisitioned and deployed around the area where the incident took place. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is not applicable in valley areas.