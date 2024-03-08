Army Officer Kidnapped in Manipur, Fourth Such Incident Since Violence Hit State

A serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the Indian Army, identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, was reportedly kidnapped from his residence in Thoubal district of Manipur by anti-social elements on Friday, according to officials cited by PTI. The incident occurred at around nine in the morning when unknown individuals broke into his home, forcibly took him, and drove away in a car.

While the motive behind the abduction remains unclear, initial reports suggest it may be related to extortion, as the officer's family has allegedly received similar threats in the past, stated the officials. Upon receiving the information, all security forces have launched a coordinated search operation to rescue the JCO. Vehicle inspections are underway, but further details regarding the abduction are awaited.

This recent incident marks the fourth such abduction in Manipur since the onset of the conflict in the region. Last September, a former Assam Regiment soldier, Serto Thangthang Kom, was kidnapped and later found dead by an unidentified armed group in the valley. Additionally, two months later, four individuals were abducted and subsequently killed by an armed group while traveling from Churachandpur to Leimakhong in an SUV. The victims were relatives of an Indian Army soldier stationed in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a separate incident, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) from the Manipur Police was attacked at his residence in Imphal city on February 27. The assailants, identified as members of the radical Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT), targeted the ASP in the assault.

