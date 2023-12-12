Army officer’s body found hanging in camp in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 12 The body of an army officer was found hanging inside an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the body of an army captain was found hanging from the ceiling of his room inside the Sharifabad army camp.

“The body has been sent for completion of medico-legal formalities.

“The circumstances leading to the officer’s death are being investigated,” sources said.

