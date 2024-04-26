Around 27 pc voting in five LS seats in Assam

Guwahati, April 26 More than 27 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 a.m. in five Lok Sabha seats in Assam where polling is underway in the second phase of general elections on Friday.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Diphu Lok Sabha seat where 30.82 per cent voters exercised their rights within the first four hours of commencing the polls.

Among five parliamentary constituencies in the state that went for the polls in the second phase, the Silchar Lok Sabha seat recorded the lowest voter turnout of 23.20 per cent till 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Darrang-Udalguri, Karimganj and Nagaon Lok Sabha seats recorded a voter turnout of 28.81 per cent, 29.99 per cent, and 25.29 per cent respectively.

