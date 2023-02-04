Art exhibition featuring 105 artists opens in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 4 A small format art show, bringing 105 artists showcasing more than 200 artworks opened in the city at '105arts Galley' on Saturday.

Artists with differing ethos, themes, and mediums convey their signature style in a 12-inch by 12-inch canvas in this exhibit conceived and conceptualised by artist and sculptor, Nagesh Goud and curated by Mehak Bhan.

The proceeds from the show will be shared with Nanhi Jaan, a Tricity-based NGO that works towards the medical treatment of underprivileged children.

Mehak Bhan, curator, '105arts Gallery' said that the show is a first on many levels, especially on a structural level to exhibit the humongous number of artists and artworks under one roof. "Each work of art gives an opportunity to escape into a 'one foot by one foot' wonderland. Collectively, the artists and their works more than justify the title of the show. The exhibition has been a game changer on many levels for a young art gallery like us."

"Not only were there a humungous number of artists to interact with, but there was also a huge number of artworks, their curation, and display. It has been a lot of hard work yet intensely rewarding. The exhibition offers an affordable chance to either start or build upon your art collection from a selection of works from renowned artists. Also, the small size of the works makes them the right fit for homes and offices of all sizes," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor