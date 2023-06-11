Arunachal Govt commits to foster an environment of "Jan Bhagidari, Jan Samvad": CM Pema Khandu

Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 : Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that the state government is committed to fostering an environment of 'Jan Bhagidari and 'Jan Samvad' that nurtures and supports the active participation of civil societies.

''The state is committed to fostering an environment of 'Jan Bhagidari' and 'Jan Samvad' that nurtures and supports the active participation of civil societies. We recognize the immense value they bring to the table - their expertise, local knowledge, and community-driven initiatives are invaluable assets for inclusive and sustainable development,'' he said while speaking at the inaugural session of the Civil 20 (C20) Summit at Namsai.

The C20 is one of the official engagement groups of the G20, which provides a platform for civil society organisations (CSO) to voice the aspirations of the people.

He further said that the government will further work towards creating platforms for dialogue, providing resources for capacity building, and establishing mechanisms for fruitful collaboration between the government and community-based organizations.

Khandu further emphasised on the C20 summit serves as an 'exceptional platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among civil society organizations from around the world' which aims to promote 'social and economic development with the vision that no one should be left behind'.

PD Sona, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Arunachal Pradesh and Chairman, of G20 programs in the state spoke about the relevance of the C-20 Seminar in the state and opined that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are diverse in various aspects but live in mutual harmony and inclusiveness.

"The theme 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam' - one life, one world can be seen really working in the state. Diversity is here to stay and we need to work around it," he said.

