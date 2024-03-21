Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress Releases List of 34 Candidates

The Congress has released a list of 34 candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The names include leaders like Sanhey Phuntsok, Kompu Dolo, Okram Yosung, Tobing Lego among others.

Check List Here:

Congress releases a list of candidates for elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/mVZa3bh1nt — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the BJP has already announced its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. This time, the party has given an opportunity to 16 new faces, while revoking the tickets of three incumbent ministers. Chief Minister Pema Khandu is contesting from the Mukto seat, which he currently represents in the House.

The Election Commission of India released a notification on Wednesday for the simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh. These elections are set to take place in the first phase on April 19. The state election office in Arunachal Pradesh issued separate gazette notifications for the 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is March 27, with scrutiny scheduled for March 28. Candidates have until March 30 to withdraw their nominations. The current term of the state assembly is set to end on June 2.

Current Political Landscape in Arunachal Pradesh

As per the current political scenario, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a dominant position in the Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly with 41 seats, leading in 11 constituencies. Additionally, three BJP candidates were elected unopposed. Pema Khandu serves as the Chief Minister, overseeing a coalition involving the Janata Dal (United), the National People’s Party (NPP), Congress, and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

Recap of 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

The 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, conducted in April 2019, witnessed a significant victory for the BJP, securing 41 seats and leading to Pema Khandu's appointment as Chief Minister on May 29, 2019. Out of the 60-member assembly, elections were held for 57 seats, with the BJP winning unopposed in three constituencies. Other parties securing seats include Janata Dal (United) with seven seats, NPP with five seats, Congress with four seats, PPA with one seat, and independents with two seats.