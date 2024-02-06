Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Creation of Two New Districts

The cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greenlighted the establishment of two additional districts to streamline administrative operations, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision to form the new districts was reached during a cabinet session chaired by CM Khandu on Monday. The cabinet resolved to carve out Keyi Panyor district from Lower Subansiri and Bichom from East and West Kameng districts.

With this move, the total count of districts in the northeastern state will increase to 28. In the cabinet deliberations, it was agreed that the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be presented in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly, set to commence on February 8.

According to government spokesperson Bamang Felix, Keyi Panyor district will be headquartered in Yachuli (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area). Furthermore, 67 positions have been sanctioned for the new district, encompassing Group A, Group B non-gazetted, Group C, MTS, and ALC roles, Felix stated.

Napangphung has been designated as the district headquarters of Bichom district.

Additionally, the cabinet endorsed various initiatives for Bichom, including funding for the Eklavya Model Residential School in Bana, issuance of Land Possession Certificates (LPCs) for land and farms belonging to Nyishi individuals in the Aka area, and conducting a survey and preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing a road from NH-13 to Richukrong circle headquarters to enhance connectivity.