Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Delhi Minister Atishi Detained by Police During Party's Protest at ITO in Delhi (Watch)

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi was detained by Delhi Police on Friday, March 22, during the party's protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in an excise policy case. The AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was also detained by the Delhi Police on Friday. Police officials were asking them to disperse as section 144 prohibiting gathering has been imposed in the area. The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.

Watch Video:



#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Atishi detained by police during party's protest at ITO in Delhi



Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/OFHetwsKNH — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic. They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.