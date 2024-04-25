Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders and Workers Protest Arrest of Delhi CM in Liquor Policy Case (Watch Video)

In Delhi, workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including party MLA Somnath Bharti, staged a protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a liquor policy case. The demonstrators voiced their dissent over Kejriwal's detention, expressing solidarity with their party leader.

The protest highlighted the party's staunch support for Kejriwal amidst the legal proceedings. The arrest has sparked controversy and drawn attention to the ongoing political landscape in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the probe agency from his official residence in Delhi on March 21. He is currentlyinTiharJail. Notably, the Chief Minister has not stepped down from his post and the Aam Aadmi Party has asserted that he will continue to run the government from jail