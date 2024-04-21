Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Supporters Rally Outside Tihar Jail Demanding Insulin for Delhi CM

AAP workers and party leaders staged a protest outside Tihar Jail in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to Kejriwal's health condition, particularly his need for insulin as a diabetic patient. Delhi Minister Atishi voiced concerns over Kejriwal's health, stating that his sugar levels had reached 300, posing a significant risk without proper insulin treatment.

The protesters urged the Tihar jail administration to ensure Kejriwal's access to insulin, emphasizing the critical nature of his medical condition.Atishi also countered the ED's claim Mr Kejriwal has been eating sweets inside the jail, saying, "This is a complete lie... Kejriwalji is allowed to tea and sweets with a sweetener (as) prescribed by the doctor. This is a low-calorie sweetener given to diabetics.

She also slammed the ED over claims Mr Kejriwal is eating bananas to increase his blood sugar level, which reportedly fell to a dangerously low 46 Mg when he was first incarcerated. "I would like to say to the ED... talk to any diabetes doctor. Patients are told to keep banana and some kind of toffee...""If the ED read the court order, it is clearly written that when Kejriwalji is in ED custody, or jail, he must always have some kind of toffee and banana (with him)," she said, referring to a direction that the AAP leader be allowed home-cooked food, bottled drinking water, and a supply of toffees.

AAP and Mr Kejriwal have refused all charges and called the arrest and case "political vendetta", coming as it did, weeks before the Lok Sabha election. Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court. However, the top court has refused an early hearing. He must now wait till April 29, when the court reconvenes to hear the ED's reply.