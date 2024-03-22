Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Chief Minister To Be Produced In Delhi Court At 2.30 pm Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi at 2.30 pm after the AAP's protests are cleared from the area, top sources in the Enforcement Directorate said. The probe agency has ruled out producing the chief minister in court through video conferencing. The AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the police on Friday morning during the party's protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest last night by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. Kejriwal has reportedly been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.A special three-judge bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Bela Dwivedi was scheduled to hear Kejriwal's plea. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to urgently hear the arrested Delhi Chief Minister's plea against his arrest.

Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Meanwhile, AAP leaders - who called for a nationwide protest today - began a demonstration in Delhi. Some prominent Delhi ministers such as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the Delhi Police. Delhi Ministers Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Kejriwal's family has been put under house arrest, and the AAP is unable to even contact the Delhi Chief Minister's parents. Kejriwal spent a tense night in ED custody on Thursday. He had dinner before he was taken to the federal agency's office, and though his cell had AC, there was no bed. He was provided with a mattress and a blanket for the night. The Delhi Chief Minister, who is diabetic, was offered tea, coffee and breakfast.