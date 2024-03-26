Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Govt Appeals Citizens To Not Fall Prey to Rumours About Discontinuation of Schemes

On Tuesday, the Delhi government urged citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation circulated by malicious individuals seeking to exploit the situation following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A statement issued by the Planning Department said speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped.

The statement further clarified, Even as the law progresses with its own course in the criminal investigation process, it is important to emphasize that the administration of schemes and governance is not contingent upon individuals and will proceed as usual, as it has in the past.

Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate last week in relation to the money laundering case associated with the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. He remains in ED custody until March 28.