Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi's Income Tax Office Metro Station to Remain Closed for These Hours

On the Delhi Police's advice, the Income Tax Office Metro Station (ITO) of the National Capital is to remain closed for commuters from 8 AM to 6 PM on Friday, March 22. The DMRC informed on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This comes after the AAP leaders and workers planned to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the ITO Metro station would remain closed from 08 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.