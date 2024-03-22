Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi's Income Tax Office Metro Station to Remain Closed for These Hours
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 22, 2024 09:02 AM2024-03-22T09:02:49+5:302024-03-22T09:18:13+5:30
On the Delhi Police's advice, the Income Tax Office Metro Station (ITO) of the National Capital is to remain closed for commuters from 8 AM to 6 PM on Friday, March 22. The DMRC informed on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Service Update On advice. of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
This comes after the AAP leaders and workers planned to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the ITO Metro station would remain closed from 08 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.