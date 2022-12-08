Arvind Kejriwal congratulates party workers after getting national party status

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party has now become a national party. Recalling how AAP began its political journey 10 years back, it has now grown and has formed governments in two states – Delhi & Punjab – in the span of ten years. He also thanked his party supporters for their hard work and their faith in his leadership.

Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat Elections have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now after 10 years, it has governments in 2 states & has become a national party,” AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too said the Aam Aadmi Party is on course to become a national party thanks to the votes given by the people of Gujarat. With the counting of votes crossing the halfway mark in most constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP has received 53 per cent of the votes counted, while the Congress has 27 per cent and the AAP 13 per cent.