Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Workers Detained During Protest Against Mistreatment of Delhi CM in Prison

Three AAP workers were briefly detained on Wednesday during a protest at ITO Chowk against the alleged mistreatment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail. The protest was led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar as a dozen party supporters gathered at the AAP headquarters at ITO Chowk around 9 am. Some of the protestors were doctors who wore aprons. Yesterday, Kejriwal was administered a "low dose" of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked on Monday evening, officials of Tihar jail said.

AAP welcomed this news received on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said the development was the result of the blessings of the deity. According to a Tihar official, Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors. The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy and has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

The Delhi High Court will hear Mr Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the probe agency on May 15. On the other hand, the ED had arrested Chanpreet Singh, the individual who allegedly managed Aam Aadmi Party’s funds for Goa assembly elections 2022, procured through alleged bribes in the Delhi excise policy.