Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Delhi High Court’s Order in Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has taken his case to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition contesting his arrest in connection with the irregularities surrounding Delhi's excise policy.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case .

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his arrest in Delhi's excise policy irregularities case



“ED was able to trace enough material in the form of the statement of approver, Hawala dealer, AAP [Aam Aadmi Party] candidate in the Goa election...arrest of Kejriwal and his remand cannot be termed as illegal,” said the court. In his plea, Kejriwal argued his arrest was a calculated move aimed at humiliating him and sabotaging the AAP prospects “even before the first vote is cast” in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations pertaining to money laundering associated with the Delhi government's previously annulled excise policy, remains in judicial detention until April 15.

