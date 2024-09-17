New Delhi, Sep 17 BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel on Tuesday reacted to Atishi being chosen by Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to replace him in the top post.

Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation won’t benefit AAP, says BJP leader

Speaking to IANS, Patel targeted the AAP’s National Convenor Kejriwal, asserting that his resignation would bring no benefit to the party.

He also predicted that the people of Delhi would teach Arvind Kejriwal a lesson in the Assembly elections.

The BJP leader accused the former Delhi CM of seeking cheap popularity, stating that he created a historic situation while in jail.

Patel stated that a person holding a constitutional position in the country should not undermine democracy.

He described Kejriwal, who had previously claimed to be corruption-free, as a corrupt individual.

The BJP leader said, "Now that he is out on bail, the court has imposed several restrictions on him. He is prohibited from performing official duties and attending office, and he is barred from commenting on corruption-related matters."

Patel argued that Kejriwal cannot perform any duties as Chief Minister under these conditions and is seeking cheap popularity instead.

He said, "Kejriwal’s efforts would be in vain as the public has rejected him. During the Lok Sabha elections, he was briefly out of jail for 15 days, claiming he needed to campaign for his party. However, the public rejected him by affirming his corruption and defeating him in all seven constituencies."

Claiming that the AAP’s defeat in the forthcoming Assembly elections was certain, Patel said, "Kejriwal’s resignation will not benefit him. The people of Delhi will ensure he faces consequences in the Assembly elections."

Atishi, who has been chosen by her party to be Kejriwal’s replacement as CM, holds crucial portfolios in the Delhi government, including Education and the Public Works Department.

An Oxford University alumnus and Rhodes Scholar, she has been deeply involved in the AAP's major initiative to reform education in Delhi's schools.

An MLA from Kalkaji, the 43-year-old assumed her ministerial role following then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in a corruption case related to Delhi's discontinued liquor policy.

During the time when the former Delhi CM and Manish Sisodia were behind bars, Atishi communicated the party's stance at events and in media interactions.

