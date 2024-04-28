Arvinder Singh Resigns: Delhi Congress Chief Steps Down With Immediate Effect

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Delhi Congress Chief, has announced his resignation from his position. Lovely a four-term MLA from the Gandhi Nagar constituency has also been the Urban Development and Education Minister between 2003 and 2013 during the Sheila Dikshit government.Mr. Lovely left the Congress for a year in 2017 to join the BJP and rejoined in 2018. He had held the post of DPCC chief earlier as well between 2013 and 2015.

His resignation comes at a time when in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come together under the INDIA bloc.Elected as one of the youngest MLAs in 1998 from Gandhi Nagar constituency in east Delhi, Lovely held several portfolios under the Sheila Dikshit government between 2008 and 2013. He was elected to Delhi assembly four times - 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013.