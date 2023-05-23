Aryan Khan bribery case: Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede to appear before CBI again tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday summoned former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede asking him to appear again before the agency in Mumbai on May 24 in connection with Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

CBI has already interrogated Sameer Wankhede twice.

Wankhede was questioned for the second consecutive day on Sunday in connection with the case.

After coming out of the NCB office, Wankhede said that he will continue to cooperate in the investigation.

"I am fully cooperating with the CBI and will continue to do it. I answered whatever I was asked by CBI," Wankhede told ANI.

The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhede were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

Earlier, the NCB sources said that Wankhede violated the conduct rules by producing conversations he had with actor Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

"Sameer Wankhade giving chats in the court is against the conduct rules of NCB. How an investigating officer can have such chats with the family of the accused?" sources in the NCB said.

The sources added, "Sameer Wankhede did not inform his superiors about these chats then or placed them on record. Neither he told the vigilance team who were investigating his misconduct about these chats".

The NCB sources further claimed that Wankhede did not provide the phone through which he was chatting with Shahrukh Khan and along with this he also tried to scare a senior official of NCB when he took over the case.

Wankhede had approached the Bombay High Court against the CBI action against him, from where he was granted protection from arrest till May 22. The next hearing in the matter is on May 22.

