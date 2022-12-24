As 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' nears Capital, Delhi Traffic Police issues travel advisory for residents

With the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' set to enter the national capital on Saturday, Delhi Police on Friday issued a travel advisory, informing residents about route changes and traffic diversions.

"In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Indian National Congress in Delhi on December 24, 2022, traffic has been changed on various routes. Citizens are requested to avoid the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

As per the directory, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter the national capital on December 24 around 6:30 am, through the Badarpur border.

It will reach Jai Dev Ashram in Ashram Chowk at around 10:30 am and then finally lay anchor at Red Fort at 4:30 pm.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor